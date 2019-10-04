New MyCiti travel app launched

Share this article

















Good news for Capetonians who make use of MyCiti buses – a new app has just launched, providing live updates and notifications relating to timetables, and routes, among other features. Users will also receive news alerts while they are travelling and will be able to log queries and notices which will be sent directly to the Transport Information Centre.

The website has also been given a fresh new look and feel, is very user-friendly and contains loads of useful information including suggestions of places to explore. You will be spoilt for choice between the city’s hottest art spots, famous heritage sites and other popular tourist attractions.

Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport for the City of Cape Town, said to EWN that their latest MyCiTi annual passenger survey found that 90% of their passengers owned a smartphone and more than 80% were happy to receive information about MyCiTi digitally.

“Our aim with the new app and website has always been to respond to these needs by creating a quick and efficient way to interact with our customers while they are travelling. Over the years, the need for real time information has proved to be one of the top priorities for the MyCiTi commuters. Being able to manage their time by tailoring their route and schedules, and finding the buses best suited to their needs is empowering and satisfying,” she adds.

The MyCiTi app launched on October 3, 2019 and can be downloaded free on Apple (iOS) and Android (Google Play) app stores.

Visit the new website here: https://www.myciti.org.za/en/home/

Picture: MyCiti

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)

