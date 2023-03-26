New request for the release of the South African paramedic who has been a captive in Mali for more than five years

Share this article

The family of a South African who has been held captive by jihadists in Mali for more than five years filed a new appeal for his freedom yesterday. On November 3, 2017, the emergency paramedic Gerco van Deventer, age 47, was abducted in Libya. While the three other people taken into custody at the same time were released seven months later, Van Deventer remained imprisoned and was transferred to Mali.

Furthermore, the Head of the South African charity organization, Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, says that they will step in to make a plea to the kidnappers however, they are currently awaiting confirmation from Gerco’s wife.

According to Sooliman, Gerco was taken hostage in Libya in 2017, and subsequently, sold to a group in Mali around 2018.

“In 2019, Gerco’s family requested us to intervene. We managed to trace where he was, but of course, a huge ransom was required for his release,” explains Sooliman, who went on to say that the onset of Covid-19 in 2020 put things at a halt. He further elaborated, noting the release of a French journalist a week ago, who claimed to be in captivity with Gerco for six months.

“We have approached Gerco’s wife, given her some suggestions, and if she agrees, we will pursue the case, but from a different angle – details which we cannot release right now,” says Sooliman.

Photo: Pexels