New specialised vehicles to do duty at Fire stations

The City’s Fire and Rescue Service unveiled 19 new vehicles at the Epping Fire Station. These vehicles will add value to the current capacity of Fire and Rescue Service fleet and will allow Fire Service to respond to the increasing requests for assistance with fires and other related emergencies. The Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith, attended the event.

All of the new vehicles have extensive off-road capabilities with an advanced drive train to allow for accessing difficult terrain. In addition to the water storage capacity, some of the vehicles also have foam tanks on board for extinguishing certain fires in environments where using foam is required instead of the conventional medium of water.

The latest technology allows the operator to control the foam and water cannons from within the vehicle even while in transit, or from a remote console. Among the fleet of new vehicles, are also two fully equipped technical rescue vehicles that are fitted with a wide range of rescue devices and equipment that further enhance the capabilities of current rescue teams.

The investment in the newly acquired fire vehicles by the City’s Safety and Security Directorate amounts to more than R81 million. The acquisition process which started several years ago will allow Fire and Rescue Service to expand its capability ahead of the summer months to deal with veld, industrial and residential fires.

Our firemen and women work in extremely dangerous environments when called upon to extinguish fires. They need the best equipment to assist those in need, to protect lives, property and infrastructure. These vehicles will allow them to access mountainous terrain and will increase the response time. The City’s Fire Service often assist neighbouring municipalities when requested. The investment in these vehicles is an investment in the safety of our residents and the natural and built environment,’ said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith.

Photo supplied