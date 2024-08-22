New Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie says his department is working on shifts to prioritise physical education and activity in schools

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

New Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie said his department is working on shifts, aiming to prioritise physical education and activity in schools.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Wednesday, education expert and the Professor of Practice at the University of Johannesburg Mary Metcalfe, said that making this happen, requires forward planning.

“I believe he is hoping to change the curriculum to make physical activity more inclusive but this will require a lot of work with the Department of Basic Education because of the general pressures on the curriculum,” explained Metcalf. “There is also the issue of accessible facilities at the school level, which means as part of this process, he has to check what exists at the school level and what needs to be done to strengthen provision,” added Metcalf.

Photo: MinisterMc/X