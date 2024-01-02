“New Synthetic Drug ‘Tusi’ raises concerns in the Mother City

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

A concerning development has emerged on the Cape Flats as law enforcement authorities discovered a new drug named “Tusi” during a recent police operation in Grassy Park. The arrest of a 28-year-old suspect with 10 sachets of a pink powder-like substance and R500 in cash marked the first encounter with this drug in the area, according to former Grassy Park station commander Colonel Dawood Laing.

Speaking to VOC Breakfast, Colonel Laing shed light on the origin of the drug, stating, “It is the first time this drug was ever found in Grassy Park. As far as I can recall, it is the first time it has been found in the Cape Town District. The drug was first used in the 1970s in Spain as an erectile dysfunctional drug; it was also used for psychological treatments but was taken off the market. About 10 years ago in Brazil, this drug was found again.”

Pink cocaine or Tusi exhibits symptoms similar to traditional cocaine, including hallucinations, euphoria, increased visibility, heightened body reactions, increased heart rate, and elevated blood pressure. However, Laing clarified that pink cocaine is not derived from the cocoa plant like cocaine; rather, it is a synthetic drug produced in unregistered laboratories.

During the investigation, the arrested suspect revealed obtaining the drug from a supplier in Cape Town. Despite the discovery, tracing the drug poses a significant challenge due to its pink, chalky powder appearance, and can be mistaken for sherbet if put on a sweet table.

Colonel Laing emphasized the urgency for public cooperation, urging individuals to contact the police with any information or if they are uncertain about a substance. The synthetic nature of the Tusi drug, coupled with its expensive street value ranging from R800 to over R1,000 per gram, raises concerns about potential adulteration with other substances such as pure cocaine, ecstasy, heroin, or various powders and chemicals such as drain unblocker.

Highlighting the dangers associated with Tusi, Laing warned about the possibility of harmful side effects resulting from the mixing of unregulated ingredients. He emphasized the importance of parental vigilance, urging parents to closely monitor changes in their children’s behaviour. Behavioural red flags include continuous scratching of the face, rubbing of the nose and eyes, and any actions inconsistent with their usual character.

VOC News

