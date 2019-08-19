New video of Shiraaz Mohamed surfaces

Share this article

















Another video of the kidnapped South African photo-journalist Shiraaz Mohamed has emerged in which he makes a desperate plea for the government to assist him. In the visuals, Mohamed, who has lost weight and has dark bags under his eyes, is seen held in an underground cell. Wearing tattered clothing, he is removed from the cell by a masked man wearing military fatiques. Mohamed is visibly shaking as the masked man proceeds to shave his beard. He then puts on an orange overall and makes a plea in front of the camera. Mohamed appeals to doctor Fekri Shabaan, who was involved with negotiations, to cooperate with his captors or “they will put a bullet in my head”.

“These people are very angry with the way you are speaking with them, the way you are doing the negotiations. My living conditions up until the last time you spoke to them was OK. My life has become very difficult. Please I beg you Dr Fekri Shabaan change the way you are speaking with them, change the way you are negotiating with them, listen to them and give them what they want.”

Mohamed was kidnapped near the Gift of the Givers Ar Rahma Hospital in Darkoush, Syria in January 2017. At the time, he was said to be working on an assignment documenting communities in Syria. He was accused of being a foreign spy.

