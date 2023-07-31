New Woodlands, Mitchells Plain residents left traumatised after a family of four die in their home

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Residents in New Woodlands Mitchell’s Plain are reeling from shock after four people tragically died in their home on Sunday evening.

New Woodlands Mitchells Plain Neighbourhood Watch Chairperson Shahiem Van Nelson said the community were all still trying to deal with the shock, however they believe that the family died of smoke inhalation.

“We believe that they had a housewarming braai on Sunday and took the coals inside their home, probably to keep warm as it was very cold over the weekend. A family member visited them and realised something was wrong and alerted the community,” he stated.

The City’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were called to the scene around 19h20 and medical personnel declared both adults deceased.

“The caller further stated that the mother and father were unresponsive and still in the house, whilst the two minors had already been taken to hospital. The adult parents were however deceased when we arrived,” he added.

The South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed that an investigation is underway.

“Lentegeur police has opened an Inquest docket for further investigation. We responded to a call out and found that the four, two adults (both 30) and two children (6 and 4), have already succumbed to their injuries due to possible smoke inhalation. The circumstances of the incident forms part of ongoing investigation. An autopsy will be conducted during the week to determine the possible cause of their death,” Pojie stressed.