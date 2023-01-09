‘New year, New variant’ Covid-19 lives on

Share this article

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

Health experts have warned South Africans to remain vigilant and cautious over Covid-19. This follows the confirmation of the first case of a new, highly transmissible variant that has been detected in the country after it was confirmed in at least 28 other countries across the globe. The local case was discovered in gene sequencing carried out by researchers at Stellenbosch University.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Monday morning, Chief Operations at Western Cape Department of Health, Saadiq Karriem explained how the new variant is different to the last.

“It appears that the XBB.1.5 variant is more transmissible. Though are information is based around the USA,” said Karriem.

However, Karriem has stated there are no cases or hospitalizations due to the novel variant in the Western Cape or the country at large.

“We haven’t completely deescalated our covid resources across the province. So, from a resource perspective we are completely ready to face the new variant should it become more severe, but we don’t expect that to happen,” explained Karriem.

He further described symptoms to be that of the common cold.

“Runny nose, cough, congestion, body aches, headaches and fatigue are the symptoms to look out for when it comes to the new strain of coronavirus,” said Karriem.

The National Health Department is discussing the situation with scientists to gain more information. It has however repeated its appeal for citizens to vaccinate or get boosters if already vaccinated to protect from the disease.

“We urge citizens to take precautions and consistently encourage people to get vaccinated in order to prevent hospitalization and even death. It is for your best interest to take heed of the calls scientists have made,” added Karriem.

VOC