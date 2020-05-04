New Zealand reports no new coronavirus cases

Share this article

















New Zealand reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, marking the first time the country recorded zero cases since its outbreak took hold in mid-March.

The development comes less than a week after the Pacific nation ended a strict lockdown that appears to have contained the outbreak.

Ashley Bloomfield, the director-general of health, told reporters the result was cause for celebration, noting the death toll remained at 20 with no additional virus-related fatalities.

“It is symbolic of the effort everyone has put in,” Bloomfield said.

“This is the first day that we had no new cases and we want to keep it that way.”

New Zealand on Tuesday eased a strict lockdown to help reopen the economy, but many restrictions remain in place. Many businesses – including most shops and sit-down restaurants – remain closed, most schoolchildren are learning from home and people are required to maintain social distancing.

Bloomfield cautioned that people must continue social-distancing measures to ensure COVID-19 does not return.

“Clearly these are encouraging figures today, but it is just one moment in time,” Bloomfield said.

“The real test is later this week when we factor in the incubation period for the virus and the time it takes for people to display symptoms which is generally five to six days after exposure.”

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is 1,137, he said.

New Zealand’s government will make a decision about further loosening restrictions on May 11.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters on Monday backed calls for a so-called trans-Tasman bubble that would allow movement of people between New Zealand and Australia, saying such an arrangement could work “seriously well”.

Australia has so far escaped the high numbers of casualties seen in other countries, with about 6,800 infections and 95 deaths.

The country had 26 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday across three states in the biggest daily jump in two weeks. The cases included a seven-year-old boy.

A New Zealand rugby team was given the green light to fly to Australia and start training for a tournament while undergoing 14 days of quarantine.

“Officials in both countries are considering all aspects of the trans-Tasman concept, and planning how this could happen more broadly,” Peters said.

Source: Al Jazeera

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments