Newlands Spring temporarily closed on Wednesday 12 October 2022

The City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate, as part of its routine maintenance programme, will be repairing and replacing the plumbing infrastructure at the Newlands Spring on Main Road, Newlands, on Wednesday, 12 October 2022. This will render the facility temporarily inaccessible to the public from 10:00 until 15:30 as the Spring water flow will be diverted during this period to enable the maintenance work to be done safely and unhindered.



The Newlands Spring on Main Road is one of the most frequently visited springs in Cape Town with people coming from all over the city to collect their supply of spring water.

The facility is open daily from as early as 05:00 in the morning until 23:00 at night to provide sufficient access to consumers of this water source.

“This water facility will be temporarily closed to enable the maintenance crew to do the necessary repairs and replacement of the plumbing infrastructure. We know that people love to frequent the facility to stock up on their favourite spring water and we sincerely apologise for the temporary disruption in the supply. The repairs however are necessary to sustain the spring water supply for the consumers,” said Councillor Siseko Mbandezi, Acting Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation.

The City sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused.

Source: City of Cape Town