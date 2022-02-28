Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Newlands swimming pool set to re-open

The City of Cape Town is set to reopen its newly refurbished R22 million Newlands swimming pool next month.
Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, says the pool cost the City double its initial budget due to the complexity of the existing infrastructure, the age of the swimming pool, and its heritage significance.
The pool, which is said to be older than 60-years, closed to the public in 2017 as it underwent a major revamp and upgrade. Van der Ross says the official opening date will be communicated.
