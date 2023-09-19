Newly appointed SAHUC President says service delivery is a priority

Share this article

By Aneeqa du Plessis

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) has announced the election of a new president, Hafith Moaaz Casoo, this comes after the body held their Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Durban at the weekend.



Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Monday morning, Casoo expressed his gratitude at the appointment and paid homage to his predecessors.

“We first and foremost praise the Almighty, as this is a massive honor and privilege to be elected as president of one of the largest organizations within the Muslim community. But I certainly would be failing in my duty if I did not acknowledge those who came before me and laid the foundation. May Allah SWT remove any obstacles in our path and make it easy for us to continue serving the guests of Allah,” said an ecstatic Casoo.

On what differences aspiring pilgrims can expect, Casoo said service delivery is at the top of their list.

“One of the highest focus points at SAHUC is going to be improving service delivery in both South Africa (SA) and in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We have to strength our working relationship with all the travel operators and above all focusing on ways we can improve the cost on pilgrims,” added Casoo.

