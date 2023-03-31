Newly-elected Ekurhuleni mayor commits to serve all the people

Share this article

The newly-elected Ekurhuleni mayor, Sivuyile Ngodwana, has committed to serve all the people of the metro.

The African Independent Congress councilor was sworn in last night.

Ngodwana who received 129 votes, was up against the DA’s Tania Campbell who received 75 votes.

Ngondwana says he is ready to ensure that basic services are delivered.

“The other reason why residents feel neglected is that they do not see their government. They would complain about issues in the township. But if I am sitting here in Germiston, I would not know what is going on out there. The service delivery is continuing. We are not going to stop we are working.”

Speaker for the Metro, Nthabiseng Tshivhenga announced the results. “In the election of the executive mayor of the city of Ekurhuleni, we had a total of 230 ballots printed. Zero spoilt ballots, the total valid ballots 204. The results: Tania Campbell, 75, and councillor Sivuyile Ngodwana, 129.”

Source: SABC News