Newly established Mitchells Plain Powerlifting club takes home medals

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The recently established Powerlifting club ‘Power Cartel’ from Mitchells Plain made a resounding impact at a recent championship, setting a new standard by breaking four Western Province powerlifting records.

The club’s achievement not only garnered attention but also saw some of its members qualify for the prestigious South African Powerlifting Championship.

Speaking on the VOC Breakfast show on Tuesday, Power cartel member Ismaa-eel Jones, said they started the club as a way of giving back to the community and to encourage the youth.

“Our founders got together one afternoon, all of whom who have previously competed in powerlifting competitions as well as being training partners. They always desired starting their own club and decided to go ahead and do it and with that Power Cartel was born.” – Power Cartel member – Ismaa-eel Jones

“The club isn’t just about breaking records; it’s about fostering an inclusive community,” Jones stated.

He said that each member follows a tailored training program designed to meet the specific demands of competitive levels.

Furthermore, Jones also highlighted the club’s emphasis on comprehensive support, including a dedicated nutritionist who assists in formulating dietary plans for the members.

“We have experienced powerlifters who are eager to mentor newcomers, making it an exciting journey for everyone involved.”

For those keen on joining the Power Cartel, Jones outlined the registration process, mentioning a prerequisite of a six-month probation period.

During this time, the club assesses an individual’s performance, work ethic, and commitment before granting full membership.

Situated at the Zone Fitness gym in Promenade Mall, the Power Cartel operates with its members training collectively, fostering a supportive environment conducive to achieving remarkable feats in powerlifting.

“We aim not only to train together but also to elevate and inspire each other,” Jones remarked. “Our achievements serve as a testament to our collective dedication, and we’re eager to continue growing and showcasing our skills.”

VOC News

Photo: Pexels