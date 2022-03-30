Newly renamed WC ‘Department of Health and Wellness’ faces criticism

Share this article

By Tauhierah Salie

The renaming of the Western Cape Health department to ‘the Department of Health and Wellness” has been labelled as showing off. This is according to politicians and activists reacting to MEC for Health, Doctor Nomafrench Mbombo’s announcement on Tuesday.

While tabling her R29bn budget speech for 2022/23, she noted that the name change is in line with the 2030 healthcare plan- the road to wellness- focused on prevention rather than treatment. Issues were taken with the lack of public consultation and the budget allocations.

Meanwhile, the EFF has called on the newly renamed department to upgrade clinics into hospitals instead of closing them down. Part of the healthcare plan is to merge at least nine clinics currently managed by the City of Cape Town.

Mitchells Plain residents have taken particular issue with this, with three clinics in the area potentially facing closure. According to the EFF, the province has closed at least 63 health facilities since 2014.

VOC