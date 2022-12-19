News circulating pertaining to Klip Road cemetery is fake

Share this article

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC-SA) has noted with deep concern the fake claims made by an anonymous person pertaining burial space at Klip Road Cemetery.

The post made its rounds this weekend on Whatsapp and social media accompanied by a Voice note containing non-factual false claims against the City of Cape Town’s Head of Cemetery Management, Susan Brice.

The anonymous author made a call to hold Brice accountable for not allocating additional burial space in the Klip Road Cemetery. The claims by the faceless accuser went on to slander Brice and claimed that she had never addressed the concern in the media.

Read the full press statement :

MJC Klip Road Cemetery Fake News Response Statment-1 (1)

