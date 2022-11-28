NGO Hope Exchange to deliver 10k meals to homeless this festive season

Share this article

It is that time of the year when The Hope Exchange sets out on its festive season feeding campaign #Feed5000. The NPO is getting ready to serve over 10,000 meals between the 10th of December and the 15th of January to the homeless and others in need in central Cape Town.

Over the festive season, the main feeding scheme in CBD takes a deserved break and as the city bowl quietens down in general during this time, food resources become limited for its vulnerable citizens. The Hope Exchange in partnership with Ladles of Love steps in to ensure nutritious meals will be prepared and served.

Since the launch of the #Feed5000 campaign in 2014, it has grown substantially. As the name indicates, it started with 5000 meals which have more than doubled over the years.

The challenges of COVID-19 over the past few years have not deterred the campaign and the current cost-of-living crisis will not either. Together with Ladles of Love, The Hope Exchange’s mission is for no one to leave hungry after entering the gates in Roeland Street on any day in the 5-week long campaign period.

“During this season many of us with homes attend several gatherings, which are marked by festivity and an abundance of food. Not so for the homeless. This is why #Feed5000 is imperative for us at The Hope Exchange. The modest midday meal we provide at this time is often the only food of the day for a homeless person.” – Peter Solomon, Director of The Hope Exchange

The Hope Exchange is a 41-year-old Cape Town institution at 14A Roeland Street, Cape Town 8001. Hope starts with dignity and The Hope Exchange gives the homeless the ability to be respected for who they are, to be acknowledged and not dismissed. They provide their clients with the opportunity to wash themselves, clean their clothes, get clinic care, attend life skill training and receive various social care services. Although these services are basic, they contribute to the clients’ confidence to face the world with dignity and to change their lives. Additionally, the NPO also run a second-phased shelter for 40 men. In the past fiscal year, The Hope Exchange assisted over 60 clients and residents with being reintegrated into society or reunified with family.

The #Feed5000 campaign would not be possible without the support of donors, sponsors and volunteers who work tirelessly during this period to make a difference in so many people’s lives.

The Hope Exchange invites individuals, companies and organisations to get in involved this year by visiting http://thehopeexchange.org/feed5000-22-23/ or calling 021 461 5508 or emailing marie@thehopeexchange.org .

The growing number of homeless people due to economic impact. More than just food and charity, helping homeless people with basic needs and social support provides them with basic human dignity, in many instances preventing unfair judgment and assisting re-integration into society. Watch the introduction video to The Hope Exchange and its work.

Social enterprises and skills training for the homeless and those at risk. The Hope Exchange has two social enterprises currently and aims to grow those. Watch this video about the Car Wash.

Also, the organisation is working on establishing a third social enterprise: a coffee shop with an incorporated barista training program. A pilot training program successfully finished this year in collaboration with former shelter resident and now coffee shop owner, Mondli Mahamba. Two young men went through barista training with Mondli and a social development program with The Hope Exchange’s social team. Both candidates graduated, found employment, and are currently living at The Hope Exchange. Watch this video with Mondli telling his story.

Source: The Hope Exchange