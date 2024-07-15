NGO urges government to prioritize child-headed households

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The non-profit organisation (NGO) Men’s Intervention Programme at Community Cohesion, based in Hout Bay, Cape Town, has urged the government of national unity to prioritize child-headed households. According to the organisation, these children are being deprived of their constitutional rights to family or parental care and lack access to social services, while also being expected to care for and protect their families.

Dr. Niccoh Diago, the head doctor at the Men’s Intervention Programme at Community Cohesion, stated, “It is a huge problem, and from the research that we have conducted at Stellenbosch University under the supervision of Professor Marianne Strydom, we have found that the Children’s Act has not been applied accordingly.”

“An amendment is necessary, considering the different child welfare organisations that render services. Most are underfunded and lack the necessary resources, such as social workers. It is recommended that the government fund these organizations and that the funding be seen as a critical point. Also, more social workers should be employed to ensure they are available to render services to these vulnerable children.”

Commenting on whether funding for child-headed households would be a challenge, Diago said, “The main issue is that child welfare organisations, which render essential services, are not funded adequately. It is not about giving money directly to the children but ensuring that critical role players, such as social workers, are funded appropriately so they can provide necessary services.”

Diago highlighted that many child welfare organisations and NGO’s assisting vulnerable communities are underfunded. “NGOs render the bulk of services to these communities and face significant challenges, such as insufficient social workers,” he said.

Diago noted that approximately 122,000 children are living in child-headed households in South Africa. While this might not seem like a large number, these are children living alone without any adult supervision. He emphasized that even one child living alone is one too many.

“We cannot live in a society with such a progressive constitution where the rights of these children are violated daily. Research has shown that these children face issues such as teenage pregnancy, child labour, and abuse.”

He added that these issues have become normalised, but they represent a significant violation of the rights of these children.

Photo: Pixabay