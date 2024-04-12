NGO’s join forces to tackle GBV in Delft

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Six non-profit organizations have joined forces to combat violence against children in Delft, a high-risk area for youth.

Molo Songololo Director, Patric Solomons, spoke to VOC Breakfast on Friday about their fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the community.

“Two quarters ago, Delft had the highest murder rate and a very high social crime rate. This not only affects the community at large but has a significant impact on children,” he said.

According to police reports, GBV is prevalent in Delft, largely fueled by substance abuse among adults. This, in turn, leads to neglect and abuse of children. Solomons emphasized the dire situation, revealing that drug-related conflicts and gang violence among teenagers are common occurrences.

“The Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund has initiated a program focused on the safety and protection of children. By pooling resources and funds, the organization has identified Molo Songololo and other reputable NGOs to implement interventions in Delft. The primary goal is to ensure the safety of girls, which consequently safeguards the safety of boys and the entire community,” commented Solomons.

Solomons explained that their work in Delft commenced in January with a baseline survey to assess the situation for children in the area. Additionally, community mapping exercises were conducted where children identified safe places within their community. Unfortunately, the results revealed that children view their homes, schools, and public spaces as unsafe, leaving them with nowhere to feel secure.

Educational workshops have been organised to empower children and provide them with strategies to enhance their safety. Recognizing the considerable trauma experienced by children in Delft, the upcoming quarter will focus on offering social support and therapy.

“Feedback from the children involved in the interventions has been positive. They appreciated the opportunity to openly express their thoughts and feelings and connect with others who shared similar experiences. The self-defense classes and first-aid training were also highlighted as enjoyable and empowering,” commented Solomons.

Solomons said following the interventions facilitated by Molo Songololo, children no longer feel helpless. They now possess greater confidence in advocating against harmful behaviors. While the risk and danger have not been eradicated, Solomons believes they are on the right track to reducing these risks for the children of Delft.

“Educators have also noticed an improvement in children’s behaviour since the interventions began.”

However, Solomons emphasized the need for continued efforts to address personal violence, crime, and negligent parenting. He called on the broader community to support their mission and contribute to creating a safer environment for Delft’s children.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay