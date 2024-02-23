NGOs Salaam Foundation and Colours of Hope hosts a Gazan medical doctor for a tour in South Africa

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The humanitarian Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) Salaam Foundation and Colours of Hope are hosting the Gazan medical doctor for a tour in South Africa from 14 to 22 February (2024).

Speaking across the VOC airwaves on Thursday, Palestinian doctor Basel Abuwarda expressed his gratitude to South Africa for showing their ongoing support.

“I am doing this tour because I want to educate people about what is happening in Gaza and break through the lies and misconceptions about the Israeli government,” expressed Abuwarda.

According to Abuwarda, most of the media is censored and controlled by Zionist entities, which means the facts about Israeli war crimes have been distorted.

The media that shows what is happening in Palestine, said Abuwarda, is only showing one side of the story.

“Our story must be told and the truth must be revealed. You don’t have to be part of any religion, whether you are Muslim or Jew, to stand with Palestine. You only have to be human,” said Abuwarda. “The shocking truth is that 126 journalists have been killed in Gaza in less than five months. In World War Two, in a duration of six years, the number of journalists that have been killed is 69,” cited Abuwarda.

He further stressed that Israel has made a concerted effort to “bury the truth” as they are not only targeting the journalists but also their families and houses.

“As for myself, I have lost both of my parents who were killed the first week in the war and our house has been attacked while my brother has been injured. And more of my family member’s homes have been completely destroyed.” “Nowhere in Gaza is safe as everything is a target, including the safe zones and it is sadly normal in Gaza to hear people and families moving from one area to another,” added Abuwarda.

Photo: VOCfm