NGOs the catalyst in social change in South Africa

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

World NGO (non-governmental organization) Day is commemorated every year on the 27 February. This is to shine a spotlight on the pivotal role played by these entities in driving social justice and transformation. In South Africa, NGOs are instrumental in tackling unemployment, particularly among the youth, and facilitating skills training to foster societal change.

One of the NGOs is the Youth Employment Service (YES), lauded for its remarkable impact on youth employment. In just five years, YES has orchestrated 134,000 work placements, injecting nearly R7 billion into the pockets of young South Africans.

Chief Partnerships Officer at YES, Tsholo Mogotsi, emphasized the significance of government and corporate support during an interview with VOC Breakfast on Tuesday. “There has been sufficient support for NGOs, and I do think maybe our organization is a good example of that,” noted Mogotsi.

YES, emerged from a collaborative effort between government and business to address youth unemployment effectively.

Mogotsi highlighted a government incentive introduced five years ago, compelling corporates to offer initial job opportunities to young individuals. Over 1,600 companies have enrolled in YES programs, providing 130,000 unemployed youths with 12-month full-time internships, ensuring fair compensation.

Acknowledging the importance of understanding stakeholders’ perspectives, Mogotsi stressed the need for NGOs to engage with other organizations respectfully. “As we are engaging with our stakeholders and their concerns, I think we have to listen to them,” Mogotsi remarked. He emphasized that successful collaboration hinges on mutual understanding and a willingness to adapt perspectives.

