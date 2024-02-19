NHI Bill to be signed off while being lambasted by the health fraternity

Share this article

By Daanyaal Matthews

The NHI Bill has been insinuated to be introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa soon, with the Ramaphosa reiterating his support for the bill in Parliament last week. Despite the bill largely coming under fire from the private sector for lacking proper structure and not addressing the core issues of the health sector.

Speaking on VOC’s Sunday Live Programme, Chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), Dr. Mvuyisi Mzukwa, further stressed that the health system of South Africa is not ready for the introduction of the NHI bill. He argues that the infrastructure issues, coupled with the unemployment problem within the industry and, most importantly, the lack of leadership and governance, would hinder the industry further.

“We all know that the greatest part of our problem is leadership and governance in the healthcare space. We find issues of incompetence, corruption, and cadre deployment happening within the healthcare sector. You can’t think that throwing money will solve everything; the healthcare system is built of different systems, and money is one aspect of that, but you cannot think that fixing one aspect will fix the healthcare system,” said Mzukwa.

These issues of leadership and governance have been challenged by various organisations, such as Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) , who have asked the government to reconstitute the bill to address core issues related to funding, leadership, and how the bill aims to tackle core issues of unemployment. However, even though the bill has been contested since its conception, the government, according to Mzukwa, has not been transparent in communication with the medical organisation, stating:

“I’m afraid to tell you that there has not been any form of feedback. When this bill was introduced as a green paper, we made submissions; as a white paper, we made submissions; the bill itself, we made submissions; and even oral submissions to the portfolio committee. However, we have not had any feedback on the issues we raised; instead, we have had people with emotional and political rhetoric who do not reflect on the concerns we are raising.