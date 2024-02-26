‘NHI just another avenue for looting funds’

Share this article

Health Care activist, Dr. Kgosi Letlape has accused the government of forging ahead with the National Health Insurance (NHI) as a means to open another avenue of misappropriating funds.

The NHI is touted as the country’s universal health care plan and has received a boost with the National Treasury allocating R 1. 3 Billion in its 2024 Budget to fund its implementation.

Letlape says the government has a responsibility to all South Africans in terms of health care.

He says, “NHI, as proposed, is going to be for those that are employed, that are not on medical aid being taxed. Why can’t they get their ducks in a row and understand that their responsibility is to all South Africans, not to create new nest eggs to eat from?”

“This doesn’t make sense, it defies logic and if anyone thinks what is being proposed is a reform, no; what is being proposed is a new fund to eat from,” Letlape adds.

Source: SABC NEWS