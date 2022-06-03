Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

NICD records close to 3,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Local, NewsNo Comments
Figures released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Thursday showed there were 2,970 new Covid-19 cases that had been identified in SA in the previous 24 hours.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,963,394.

The NICD said this increase represents a 11.6% positivity rate.

The national health department reported another 31 deaths, 10 of which occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative Covid-19 deaths are 101,250 to date

The NICD said the new cases are from Gauteng (31%), Western Cape (23%), KwaZulu-Natal (13%), Eastern Cape (10%), Free State and North West (6% each),  Mpumalanga (5%),  Northern  Cape (4%) and Limpopo (2%).

There were 80 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, bringing to 2,903 the number of people now in hospitals with Covid-19.

Source: TimesLIVE 


Legal Business

