From the news desk

NICD reports 828 new COVID-19 cases in SA

Local, News
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported 828 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa (SA), which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,732,075.

This increase represents a 5.3% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported.

“Today NDoH reports no new deaths. Total fatalities are 100,096 to date,” notes the NICD.

Source: SABC News

 


