NICD says Gauteng, WC and KZN account for most new covid infections

Thirty-nine people have succumbed to the coronavirus with six of these fatalities having occurred in the last day or two.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to 99,868.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases reported that 1,558 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in the last 24-hour period, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to over 3,702,000.

The institute said Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal were the three provinces that accounted for most of the latest count.

At the same time, the Health Department has reported that our recovery rate is at 96.9%, which meant more than 3,587,000 people had recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccination front, more than 32,987,000 doses had been administered.