NICD says no evidence supports linking of typhoid fever to municipal water

LOCAL

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) says there is no evidence that recent cases of typhoid fever are linked to contaminated municipal water in any part of the country.

This comes after various social media posts did the rounds that allege there are currently cases of enteric fever in certain towns or provinces.

The posts say this is caused by contaminated municipal water, or that the bacteria causing enteric fever have been identified in certain municipal water sources. The NICD says these statements are factually incorrect.

Meanwhile, Drakenstein Municipality has assured its residents, businesses and visitors that the Municipality’s tap water remains safe to drink, despite rumours on social media that municipal water is unsafe to drink and is causing diseases.

The municipality added that all water is filtered, stabilised and disinfected during the treatment process. The Drakenstein Municipality emphasized that there is therefore no need to boil any tap water.