Nicholas Ninow sentencing set for October

JOHANNESBURG – Nicholas Ninow’s sentencing is set to take place on 16 October.

Screams and insults were hurled at Ninow after he was found guilty of raping a seven-year-old girl.

The incident took place in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant last year.

Ninow stood with his head bowed as the judge made his ruling.

He was found guilty of rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice by flushing away the seven-year-old girl’s underwear.

But, he was acquitted of an assault charge.

Judge Mokhine Mosopa shared some of the rape survivor’s testimony.

Mosopa recounted how the girl said she’d heard her mother looking for her.

“On that day she was wearing skirt, a pair of tights and a blue t-shirt. While inside the toilet she shared her mother calling out her name, but she could not answer as the person she was inside the toilet with threatened to kill her if she answers. At the time she was scared and that person had hurt her,” Mosopa said.

The case has been postponed.

The court is awaiting reports from the probation officer and correctional supervisor, as requested by the defence.

“The defence was not ready to start arguing in mitigation of a sentence. So the court has to award them that opportunity to prepare themselves. They’ve brought an application saying they will need pre-sentencing reports. That’s a report of a psychologist,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw Mjonondwane