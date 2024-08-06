Nigeria protesters draws inspiration from Kenyan youth groups during riots

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

There has been an uproar in Nigeria, and dozens are taking to the streets of Lagos to express their dissatisfaction with the cost of living crisis. This comes after youth in Nigeria noted the protest and activism that swept across Kenya by youth groups.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Monday, a political analyst and expert in politics on the African continent, Dr Samual Igba, said social media has taken the forefront.

“Social media has allowed people to stay connected, providing insight into the activism of others across the continent. However, things are happening within Nigeria and Kenya that have triggered these protests.”

The rising cost of living has been a huge and significant factor, explained Igba, where the common staple food is hard to access.

“Things have become so expensive that if the government doesn’t provide the necessary subsidies, which the new government removed, this uproar will continue because living necessities cannot be accessed,” explained Igba.

*For more on this, listen further below as he unpacks the latest.

Photo: @officialABAT/X