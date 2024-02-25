Nine ANC members killed in a bus crash

Share this article

The death toll from this morning’s bus crash on the R33 road between Vryheid and Paulpitersburg in northern KwaZulu-Natal, has risen to nine.

In a statement, the African National Congress (ANC) has confirmed that the members were returning home from its election manifesto launch at Durban’s Moses Mabhida stadium that was held on Saturday.

Mpumalanga was among several regions where thousands of the party’s members travelled by bus to KwaZulu-Natal to listen to party President Cyril Ramaphosa deliver the manifesto.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe says, “Police and various emergency services are on the R33 between Vryheid and Paulpitersburg in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to a preliminary report the bus was traveling from the Moses Mabhida Stadium when it overturned. Those that are injured have been taken to various hospitals in the area for medical care.”

Emergency services are still at the scene. The ANC has confirmed that the bus was returning to Mpumalanga from the ANC’s election manifesto at Durban’s Moses Mabhida stadium yesterday.

KwaZulu-Natal Director of Road Safety and Traffic Management, Advocate Shadrack Nxumalo says, “There are five red codes, that means people are seriously injured and have been taken to Vryheid Hospital. There’s quite a number of light injuries and those have been taken to Paulpietersburg. The bus lost control so its outside of the road, the road is affected but not necessarily closed completely because the activities are outside.)

Source: SABC News