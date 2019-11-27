Nine-year-old drowns in Kleinmond

Share this article

















While Capetonians are still reeling from shock after four children drowned at Rocklands Beach on Sunday, yet another life has been claimed by the seas.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) released a statement on Tuesday evening saying a 9-year-old boy swimming with his friends was reported missing in the water.

Schalk Boonzaaier, NSRI Kleinmond station commander, said at 3.56pm on Tuesday NSRI Kleinmond duty crew were activated following reports of a drowning in progress at Kleinmond Lagoon.

“NSRI Kleinmond rescue swimmers, the SA Police Services, Overberg Fire and Rescue Services, WC Government Health EMS rescue squad and ambulance and EMR ambulance services responded.

“On arrival on the scene we found a group of children had been swimming in the lagoon when reportedly one of the group, a local boy, aged 9, went missing in the water,” Boonzaaier said.

The friends sought help and raised the alarm.

“NSRI rescue swimmers were deployed into the water conducting sweeping line and free dive search efforts and located the child under water and brought him to shore. Sadly paramedics have declared the child deceased,” said Boonzaaier.

In a separate incident, search teams are still trying to bring to shore the last body of the group of four youths who drowned on Sunday when they went for a swim at Rocklands Beach. They were swept out to sea by a rip current. The first child’s body was recovered on Sunday, and the other two on Monday.

Rescue efforts have been hindered by rough seas.

Picture: NSRI

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)

