NMB Metro launches electricity load curtailment pilot project

The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro has launched a new electricity load curtailment pilot project in Gqeberha.

The metro, through the installation of smart electrical meters, allows households to draw a small amount of power during load shedding for lights and low-power appliances.

The pilot project will be conducted with 100 households in the South End in Gqeberha.

The installation process is expected to start today.

The executive director of electricity and energy, Luvuyo Magalela, says that they are looking for funding to expand the project beyond the pilot phase.

“They are not going to pay any fee; it’s part of our program to upgrade our perimeters. This is a self-funded project for the pilot but we are hoping that if we can make our application to SANED, we get more money to roll out. We are hoping that our application can go through but this pilot project is funded by the municipality.”

Source: SABC News