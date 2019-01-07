No arrests after Kenilworth paedophile murder

No arrests have been made after the bludgeoning of a convicted paedophile in Kenilworth last Thursday.

74-year-old Donald Bridge, also known as “Captain Porn” was taken to Groote Schuur Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Bridge was given the nickname after it was found that he preyed on teenage boys during the early 90’s by sexually assaulting and filming them.

He was previously found in possession of 600 self-made videos of child pornography and later served a three-year sentence for committing indecent acts with young boys.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the man had sustained injuries to his arms, legs and face.

“A case of murder was registered for investigation, with no arrests so far.”

