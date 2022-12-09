No bail for 12 accused of killing e-hailing driver in Cape Town

Share this article

The suspects accused of murdering e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala have been denied bail.

Mafalala was fatally assaulted in Parkwood, Cape Town in May. Members of the community allegedly attacked Mafalala and set him alight after false information that he had kidnapped children in the area.

Twelve people, including a minor, are charged with murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property.

One of the accused is a minor and appeared separately.

Two of the accused are also charged with incitement to commit murder and robbery as they are alleged to have fetched community members and brought them to the deceased.

Magistrate Goolam Bawa said: “The deceased’s death was both extremely brutal and callous and exhibited a high degree of violence by the mob. It is clear the mob responsible for his death was in excess of 200 people and many have not been identified.” Mafalala was robbed of his sneakers, jeans, wallet, and cellphone, and his car was stripped of audio equipment before he was murdered. When Bawa said bail was not being granted, some of the accused cried and there were rumblings from members of the Parkwood community in attendance. Bawa said none of the accused were able to prove they had exceptional personal circumstances that would warrant bail. During the bail hearing, some of the accused admitted to the fatal assault while others denied being present when the incident took place. One accused claimed he was there to try help Mafalala.

Mafalala’s four sisters and two nieces were in attendance and wore T-shirts with the deceased’s image. Police officers escorted Mafalala’s family members out of a separate exit from the court building due to safety concerns. While happy with the outcome, his sisters were emotional when speaking about the case and their brother. His sister Dunyiswa Mafalala said: “It is not easy and we have not healed yet. We are trying to move on but every time we speak about it, it comes back. It keeps coming back.” Source: TimesLive