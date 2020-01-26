Voice of the Cape

From the news desk

No cause for panic over coronavirus: NICD

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), together with the Department of Health, has developed and distributed clinical guidelines for doctors and nurses in the private and public health sector to detect and respond to the deadly coronavirus should it spread to South Africa.

No cases have yet been reported so far in South Africa and the rest of Africa, but at least 56 people have died from the virus in China and more than 1000 have been infected globally since cases were first reported in the city of Wuhan in Cina’s Hubei province last month.

The institute says the guidance includes what samples to collect to confirm the diagnosis as well as how to best manage the case clinically and to prevent it spreading to others while the diagnosis is being made.

Several additional resources are also on standby to enhance optimal response, the NICD said. These include placing the Emergency Operations Centre in alert mode, which could be activated should the need arise.

Fever screenings are being done at ports of entry and guidance documents to identify suspected cases have been distributed to staff at the ports.

Source: SABC News


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.