No coronavirus cases confirmed in SA as 42 tests come back negative

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has conducted 42 tests for the coronavirus in South Africa, the results of which have all come back negative.

By Friday, the coronavirus death toll rose to 636 and more than 31 000 infections have been recorded across China, where the virus started, Aljazeera reported.

The virus has since spread to other countries, with at least 25 countries reporting confirmed cases.

However, the NICD confirmed on Friday evening there was no confirmed cases in South Africa.

While 42 tests have been conducted in South Africa, NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh said the collection and testing of samples from individuals with symptoms was normal and demonstrated effective surveillance of the coronavirus.

“We would like to acknowledge healthcare professionals across the country from the public and private healthcare sectors who have been instrumental in detecting, identifying and responding to possible cases,” Jimoh said.

On Thursday, News24 reported two patients in KwaZulu-Natal suspected of being infected with the coronavirus were cleared, with one case being handled at a departmental facility while the other was at a private facility in Durban.

On Wednesday, a patient in Limpopo was cleared after being held in isolation at Ellisras Hospital in Lephalale.

According to the provincial health department, this had been a precautionary measure after the man developed a high fever and other symptoms consistent with a respiratory disease.

The NICD also cautioned the public against rumours and misinformation concerning the coronavirus.

Source: News24

