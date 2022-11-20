No end in sight: Eskom reimplements up to Stage 5 power cuts this week

LOCAL

Eskom says it will be implementing stage four rolling blackouts from five pm this afternoon. The power utility temporarily suspended the rolling blackouts for a few hours today.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Stage five loadshedding will be implemented tomorrow evening, as well as Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

“Loadshedding will vary between Stage 4 and Stage 2 during the day until Wednesday. Changes in the stages of loadshedding will be more erratic due to the absence of the buffer that is normally provided by the diesel generation capacity between generating unit breakdowns.”

“The increased implementation of loadshedding is mainly due to the high levels of breakdowns and the depleted emergency generation reserves. Three units at Kusile Power Station are offline due to the duct chimney structure failure late in October and will remain offline for a few months”, says Mantshantsha.