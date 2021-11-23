No evidence linking foreign nationals to alleged noodle deaths- SAHRC

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) have expressed concern over xenophobic sentiments on social media, following the death of several children allegedly as a result of eating instant noodles.

Five children, between the ages of 4 months and 13 years old, are alleged to have died shortly after consuming noodles in at least two separate incidents. Condolences have been pouring in for the three children from the Eastern Cape and two from Limpopo. The Health department announced last week that investigations were launched into possible food poisoning in Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape and in Gauteng regarding the matter.

Messages being circulated on social media have however laid the blame on tampering with the products by foreign nationals, described as illegal immigrants. This is in relation to the high number of spaza shops owned by foreign nationals including Somalians, Pakistani’s and Bagladeshi’s, which sell the colloquial ‘2 minute noodles’ alongside a range of other household products.

The SAHRC emphasised that official investigations, including by police, are underway. The commission labelled as ‘irresponsible” the claims that “foreign nationals” are avenging having been looted earlier this year:

“At this stage there is no evidence to suggest any possible tampering or any link with foreign owned businesses. Should there be cause for concern, the authorities will communicate this. The Commission notes that suggestions that the tragic deaths of 5 children in two different provinces are the result of revenge by foreign nationals are irresponsible and have no basis in fact.”

The Department of Health says the food products have been collected and sent to laboratories for testing. Efforts are underway to ascertain the brand name, supplier or manufacturer, and the store where the food products were bought.

The SAHRC further advised the public to refrain from spreading unverified- and potentially dangerous- information.

“Until such time as the health authorities confirm the cause of the death of the 3 children in the Eastern Cape and the 2 children in Limpopo, and the police have traced the source of any contamination (should any contamination be found), the Commission urges communities across the country to remain vigilant against the irresponsible spread of any messages which attempt to link the deaths to any alleged revenge plot. Should you receive messages of this nature, please do not forward them and advise the sender of the message that this is unproven allegation and fake news,” the commission said in a statement.

The health department has also announced its collaboration with the National Consumer Commission, Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development to promote hygiene and vigilance during food production and consumption.

