No grace period for expired car licences so motorists will be fined

Motor vehicle owners who did not renew licences which expired during the lockdown will “face the consequences”.

All motor vehicle licence discs, temporary permits and roadworthy certificates that expired between March 26 and May 31 were deemed to be valid and a further grace period was granted, which ended on Monday.

“Those who did not renew will face the necessary consequences. If it is a fine that’s due then it will be a fine. It depends on the transgression and the type of licence that is due. If it’s a vehicle impounding, it will be that. Whatever the consequences as per the law, it will kick in,” said transport ministerial spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine on Friday.

She told TimesLIVE that there was a misconception that there would be a 21-day grace period after August 31.

“That’s where the confusion came in. Usually, when your licence expires, you get a 21-day grace period. A lot of people were of the view that the same would happen now but the 21-day grace period was already factored into the extension. There are no additional days,” she said.

Motor trade number licences that expired between March 26 and May 31 are deemed to be valid and are extended for a further grace period ending on November 30 2020.

All learner’s licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits that expire between March 26 and August 31 are deemed to be valid and their validity period is extended to January 31 2021.

Meanwhile, one private bank which offers the renewal service for some clients has a two-week backlog.

One client who asked not to be named said she was told that the turnaround time is 14 business days from receiving the documents.

She was told: “We aim to deliver earlier, however it may be delayed due to some licencing offices not operating to full capacity or having restrictions on the number of people they allow into the office.”

Source: TimesLIVE