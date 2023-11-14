Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

No injuries reported after a powerful hail storm in parts of Joburg

Johannesburg emergency services say no injuries have been reported following a powerful hail storm in some parts of Johannesburg.

The storm caused some damage, including to vehicles.

Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, says they will remain on high alert overnight.

“The hailstorm has been reported in areas like Pualshof, Rosebank, and Sandton, along the N1 highway, and also in Marlboro. So far, we don’t have any injuries that have been reported. However, as emergency services, we remain on high alert overnight to make sure we can respond to all incidents that might be reported overnight.”

Source: SABC News


