No load shedding expected on Sunday, but the possibility remains, says Eskom

As the power generation system has sufficiently improved with the successful return of a unit and adequate emergency reserves, Eskom does not expect to implement load shedding on Sunday.

“However, the generation plant remains unreliable and unpredictable, and the possibility remains that load shedding may be implemented at short notice should there be major changes in the generation system performance during the course of the day,” the state-owned utility said in a statement.

The pumped-storage schemes had recovered adequately, while an additional generation unit had successfully returned to service earlier on Sunday morning. Two more units were expected to return later in the day.

“Unplanned outages or breakdowns”, at 10,962 MW as at 4.40am on Sunday morning, had stabilised, giving Eskom some reprieve from load shedding. Planned maintenance was 5937 MW.

Eskom again reminded South Africans that there was a possibility of increased load shedding over the next 18 months as it conducted critical maintenance to restore the ageing power plant to good health.

“We request customers to continue to use electricity sparingly and to assist us in reducing demand,” Eskom said.

