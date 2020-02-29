No load shedding scheduled for the weekend, says Eskom

Share this article

















The probability for load shedding is low for the weekend, so says Eskom. The power utility said there is no expectation of the implementation of rotational load shedding this weekend.

In a statement issued on Friday, Eskom said some generation units are planned to return to service early next week, which will further improve the power system outlook for the coming week.

“We remind customers, however, that the generation system remains constrained, vulnerable and unpredictable. As such, loadshedding could be implemented at short notice if there is a change in the generation system performance. We request customers to continue using electricity sparingly to help curb demand,” Eskom said

Eskom said unplanned breakdowns or outages were at 10 760MW as at 18:40 this evening and planned maintenance outages are at 5 432MW.

Eskom warned that there is a possibility of increased loadshedding over the next 18 months as due to critical maintenance to restore the ageing infrastructure.

Tips to save on electricity use:

• Set air-conditioners’ average temperature at 23ºC

• Switch off your geysers over peak periods

• Use the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time

• Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time

• At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments