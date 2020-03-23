No loadshedding expected this week, says Eskom

Share this article

















No loadshedding was expected this week, but South African power utility, Eskom, warned on Sunday that the possibility that loadshedding may be implemented remained high.

“Eskom does not expect to implement loadshedding during the week, but the possibility that loadshedding may be implemented remains. The system remains constrained and vulnerable,” Eskom said in a statement.

“We are currently utilising minimal emergency generation reserves to supplement supply. We remind the public, however, that Eskom may have to implement loadshedding at short notice should the system performance deteriorate.”

The power utility said that unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 11,689MW at 2.35pm on Sunday, and planned maintenance outages are at 5,016MW.

Eskom invited stakeholders to “partner” with them through “co-operation and responsible management of electricity consumption” so the country could soon “emerge from these difficult times of supply constraints”.

Eskom urged customers to continue using electricity sparingly and to assist in reducing demand.

Source: ANA

