No major violations of Covid protocols in WC on Black Friday – local gov

The Western Cape Department of Local Government says there was relatively good compliance to COVID-19 safety protocols during Black Friday sales across the province, except for a few instances.

Police and other authorities were dispatched across the province to monitor if COVID-19 Rules were in place.

Department spokesperson, James-Brent Styan:

“We did have some isolated incidents of people overcrowding and some not wearing masks but this was swiftly addressed. People simply speaking to consumers, the public and working with shop owners, managers and shopping centre management as well as the security to better ensure adherance to the Covid 19 protocol. We do want to thank everyone for their cooperation. “

Source: SABC News