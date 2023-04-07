“No matter how small or big the donation is, it will make a huge difference.”

“As we move more into the digital space, we find that it is less time-consuming and more productive to have equipment integrated from our news, programming, social media, and website, ” he added.
Because the station’s mandate is imprinted on the well-being of its community, delivering quality content has not been the only focus. Additionally, VOC is a non-discriminatory platform that prides itself in exercising cognizance of physically impaired individuals, “Something that we always felt was lacking in the building was an elevator – disabled people were disadvantaged from having to pop in at the studio or to be on air live. This time we can proudly confirm that an elevator has been installed. One of the other good motivating factors is that we have a beautiful salaah facility Alhamdulillah,” Fakier proudly proclaims.The building process commenced in 2018, he explains, but the entire process was halted since various service providers had to adjust their timelines accordingly. He went on to say that even though there have been “major improvements” thus far, some loose ends still need to be tied up.
“The studios have been built; the elevator and equipment have been installed, and the salaah room and the wudu facilities are set up. Additionally, offices are furnished, and staff have been moved to their new spaces with new equipment. We are still at 2 Queens Park Avenue, Salt River. The only difference is that you will now enter from the main road using the elevator. We occupy the 2nd and 3rd floors.” Fakier reiterates.
“Currently, we need to concentrate on finishing up the second studio. In addition to this, we need to finish up the news booth, among some other minor details. Timelines are based on suppliers, as load-shedding had a huge impact on delivery. We need duas, and we need our listeners to help us complete this project, ” he added.