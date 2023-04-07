“No matter how small or big the donation is, it will make a huge difference.”

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

“In the early days of the Voice of the Cape (VOC), journalists would record their sound pieces on an audio cassette, using a Marantz, among other devices. This quickly evolved into mini-disc players, MP3 recorders, which you can even do on your phone,” explains Station Manager and VOC Breakfast show host Goolam Fakier as he reflects on the oh-so-struggling but glorious days of VOC. Fakier went on to elaborate on the importance of maintaining relevance in the era of technological advancements and how the digital era demands radio stations to step up to their game. “As we move more into the digital space, we find that it is less time-consuming and more productive to have equipment integrated from our news, programming, social media, and website, ” he added.

As technology continues to pervade at an exponential rate, it became mandatory for VOC to transition and make the necessary adjustments.

“The renovation of the studio is not just to showcase an actual studio, but to enhance our stance and sound within the community. By improving our equipment and studio, it allows us to produce better quality programs on an immediate scale,” says Fakier. Because the station’s mandate is imprinted on the well-being of its community, delivering quality content has not been the only focus. Additionally, VOC is a non-discriminatory platform that prides itself in exercising cognizance of physically impaired individuals, “Something that we always felt was lacking in the building was an elevator – disabled people were disadvantaged from having to pop in at the studio or to be on air live. This time we can proudly confirm that an elevator has been installed. One of the other good motivating factors is that we have a beautiful salaah facility Alhamdulillah,” Fakier proudly proclaims. The building process commenced in 2018, he explains, but the entire process was halted since various service providers had to adjust their timelines accordingly. He went on to say that even though there have been “major improvements” thus far, some loose ends still need to be tied up. “The studios have been built; the elevator and equipment have been installed, and the salaah room and the wudu facilities are set up. Additionally, offices are furnished, and staff have been moved to their new spaces with new equipment. We are still at 2 Queens Park Avenue, Salt River. The only difference is that you will now enter from the main road using the elevator. We occupy the 2nd and 3rd floors.” Fakier reiterates. “Currently, we need to concentrate on finishing up the second studio. In addition to this, we need to finish up the news booth, among some other minor details. Timelines are based on suppliers, as load-shedding had a huge impact on delivery. We need duas, and we need our listeners to help us complete this project, ” he added.

Furthermore, VOC will have their pledge line on Saturday, 8th April, and Fakier urges the community to donate to, what he refers to as “the biggest radio station in the Western Cape.”

“No matter how small or big the donation is, it will make a huge difference. Everything happens with the permission of Allah and in Allah’s time. I am confident that we will be able to broadcast from our studios very soon and that every team member is doing everything to ensure we can deliver good radio, ” he concluded.

Photo: VOCfm