No more expensive flights, security upgrades for MPs

Gone are the days of Ministers, Premiers and Mayors living in the laps of luxury.

At least, that’s according to Public Service and Administration Minister, Senzo Mchunu.

There will be no more security upgrades to personal homes or being chauffeured around in expensive cars.

This is contained in government’s new ministerial handbook.

Mchunu is making big promises.

“Premiers, Ministers and Premiers will no longer fly business class, they must fly economy class. This speaks to how members of the Executive must behave, beyond the lights that you see when you there is a total constraint of what you see R250,000 security upgrades for ministers has been done away with. Sort out your own security now. The executive is being called upon to make certain sacrifices.”

Amid the commemoration of world anti-corruption day, Mchunu says law enforcement agencies must also act with speed to arrest corrupt individuals.

He wants business, labour and government to listen to their consciences before they enter into dodgy relationships.

“We want you to be strong and brave, we must feel safe that we are going to overcome our problems and when this war against corruption. A fight against corruption must be a fight and not a massage. They cause fear amongst us and people have fear even in the higher echelons of power,” added Mchunu.

Mchunu has assured law enforcement agencies they have government support in the fight against corruption.