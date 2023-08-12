‘No-one is safe’: Former Eskom employee denies power utility offered her protection amid ‘death threats’

Share this article

Install cameras, move home and hire a private security service.

These are some of the measures former Eskom forensics middle manager Dorothy Mmushi claims she had to take after allegedly receiving a death threat as Eskom “failed” to offer her protection.

Mmushi publicly accused Eskom of being an enabler of corruption by not protecting those who blow the whistle on corruption.

She claimed she received a call on July 25 from a man claiming to be a hitman allegedly hired by people working with the power utility, including her “boss”, with a promise of being paid R400,000 to kill her.

In the recorded call, attained by TimesLIVE, the man detailed Mmushi’s movements, saying he had had ample opportunity to kill her but was hesitant because he did not want a woman’s blood on his hands.

“I fight with men,” he said.

The alleged hitman said he had been contracted by people who said Mmushi, through her investigations, was disturbing them from “eating”.

Mmushi said the man had her personal information.

She said she had to get her own protection despite reporting the matter to her employer on July 26.

This was not her first threat, but her third since last year. She said nothing was done by her employer.

Eskom has denied this, telling TimesLIVE: “Mmushi was offered close protection when she reported the matter on July 26 to Eskom and the SA Police Service. To minimise and further mitigate her risk exposure, her manager informed her to conclude the remainder of her contract at home.

“It must also to be noted law enforcement authorities are seized with this matter. When Mmushi reported threats had been made against her the first time in March, she refused to co-operate with Eskom Group security on the processes to arrange protection for her.”

TimesLIVE requested proof of Eskom’s protection offer to Mmushi. The entity said feedback would be provided. Any update will be included once received.

Mmushi said Eskom was “lying”, claiming she received a call from the protection service unit in March to conduct a risk assessment to determine whether protection was necessary but it was never done.

“I started receiving security threats last year and nothing was done. How can anyone refuse protection? Why would I complain of a security threat to them and turn around and refuse protection from them?

“They did a telephonic risk assessment with me and nothing came from that. I co-operated with that person and provided them with all the information they needed,” she said.

Mmushi’s contract at Eskom ended on July 26 and, according to her, the power utility said it only offered protection to employees.

“My life has been at risk for weeks and anything could have happened to me,” she said.

Mmushi said she was considering obtaining legal opinions on whether to sue Eskom.

“Eskom had ample opportunity to protect me from victimisation and harm and they just sat back and did nothing. I am not the only one who had their lives under threat because of investigations at Eskom,” she said.

“Some of my team members disclosed to me they received similar threats but did not report them. Some of them reported it to the previous manager who is now allegedly involved in my assassination, but nothing was done.

“It is not only a Mantombi [Mmushi] issue, but there are also others receiving similar threats. No-one is safe.

“There have been a number of senior forensics advisers that have resigned from the department as a result of this,” she said.

