From the news desk

No proof AGU abused power- WC Police Ombudsman

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
The Western Cape Police Ombudsman says there is no evidence to support claims that the police’s Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) members abused their powers while on duty.

The Ombudsman’s office received and investigated more than 3 300 complaints from a range of community members. These included reports against the AGU; citing unwarranted access- and damage – to property, harassment and assault during raids.

WCPO HOD, Deidré Foster, says the probe found no proof that the AGU were linked to any of the alleged incidents.

According to Foster, the public could have mistaken the AGU for any other police unit.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz says his office received similar complaints, adding that officers need to ensure they adhere to the code of conduct.

VOC


