No quick fix for load shedding

Share this article

President Cyril Ramaphosa says given the unpredictable performance of Eskom’s fleet of coal-fired power stations, government will not be able to eliminate load-shedding in the short term.

In his weekly newsletter, he says the immediate goal is to reduce the frequency and severity of load-shedding, by addressing power station breakdowns. Ramaphosa says as government is working with greater urgency to fix the immediate problem of an unreliable power system, they are also busy laying the groundwork for a sustainable, lasting solution to the country’s electricity woes.

Read more below :

From The Desk of The President – Monday, 26 September 2022