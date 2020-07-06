No sign found of man who went missing while fishing near Cape Town

Share this article

















Despite an extensive ongoing search operation, no sign has been found of Nadeem Kellerman, 35, from Mitchells Plain in Cape Town, who went missing in unknown circumstances between Gordon’s Bay and Shark Point east of Cape Town while fishing off the rocks with family members and friends, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday

On Sunday morning, NSRI Gordon’s Bay duty crew, City of Cape Town law enforcement, a Wilderness Search and Rescue technical rescue team, a Western Cape emergency medical services (EMS) rescue squad, South African Police Service (SAPS), and Cape Town traffic services officials continued a shoreline search that was joined by the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter conducting an aerial search, the NSRI said in a statement.

Earlier, NSRI Gordon’s Bay station commander Alan Meiklejohn said Kellerman was with family and friends fishing along the coastline on Saturday. He was reportedly last seen about 100 metres from his cousin fishing along the rocks. He was wearing a maroon jacket at the time. Later, after he failed to return, they searched for him but found no sign of him and the alarm was raised, he said.

Just before 3pm on Saturday afternoon, NSRI Gordon’s Bay duty crew were activated and the sea rescue craft Spirit of Surfski was launched. An NSRI rescue vehicle, a Western Cape EMS rescue squad, SAPS, and Cape Town fire and rescue services, law enforcement, and traffic services also responded.

“An extensive search was carried out along the shoreline and at sea along the coastline. It remains unknown, the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the man, and police are investigating a missing persons report,” Meiklejohn said.

“Fears are that the missing man may have fallen into the sea or may have been washed off rocks, but all possibilities are being investigated. Anyone with information that can assist police in the investigation related to this case should call Gordon’s Bay police station 021-856-2677. Thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing man in this difficult time,” Meiklejohn said.

Source: ANA

